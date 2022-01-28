Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Expands By 362.9%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 972,600 shares, an increase of 362.9% from the December 31st total of 210,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,583,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $54.13.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,663,000 after buying an additional 13,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,993,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,691,000 after acquiring an additional 215,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,330,000 after acquiring an additional 606,735 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.