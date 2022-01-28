Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Expands By 362.9%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 972,600 shares, an increase of 362.9% from the December 31st total of 210,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,583,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $54.13.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Further Reading: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.