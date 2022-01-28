Short Interest in Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Decreases By 68.5%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WTHVF opened at $0.33 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Westhaven Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

