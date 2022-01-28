Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Grows By 1,055.8%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, an increase of 1,055.8% from the December 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of HYZD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,466. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 606.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

