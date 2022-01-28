Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Grows By 1,055.8%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, an increase of 1,055.8% from the December 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of HYZD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,466. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th.
