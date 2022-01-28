ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSTI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.33 million, a PE ratio of -225.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.28. ShotSpotter has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in ShotSpotter by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 646,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ShotSpotter by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 232,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in ShotSpotter by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ShotSpotter by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ShotSpotter by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

