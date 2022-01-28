Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $14.58

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $14.08. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 26,128 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after buying an additional 1,130,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,501,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,866,000 after buying an additional 168,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after purchasing an additional 771,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 24.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,105,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after purchasing an additional 411,040 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

