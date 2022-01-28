Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $14.58

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $14.08. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 26,128 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
