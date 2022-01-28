Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Signify Health Inc. operates as a health care technology company. It offers healthcare platform with advanced analytics as well as technology. Signify Health Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Signify Health by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Signify Health by 817.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Signify Health by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

