Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Issues Earnings Results

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicom had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

NASDAQ:SILC traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,298. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37. Silicom has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.76 million, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Silicom alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silicom stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Silicom worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SILC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.