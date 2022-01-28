Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Up 2,314.8% in January

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, a growth of 2,314.8% from the December 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 574.7 days.
Shares of SVLKF opened at $1.08 on Friday. Silver Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.
About Silver Lake Resources
