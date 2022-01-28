Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Up 2,314.8% in January

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, a growth of 2,314.8% from the December 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 574.7 days.

Shares of SVLKF opened at $1.08 on Friday. Silver Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The company already divested the Murchison goldfield and Great Southern Project. Its current projects include Mount monger goldfield, Murchison goldfield, Copper lakes project and Great Southern Project. The company was founded on April 20, 2004 and is headquartered in South Perth, Australia.

