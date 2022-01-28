Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of SMPL opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,017 shares of company stock worth $13,278,241. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,194,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

