Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the December 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SINGY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 36,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,839. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. Singapore Airlines has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Singapore Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.