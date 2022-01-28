SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,509 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

