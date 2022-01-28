Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.06. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

