Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Nordea Equity Research

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was upgraded by Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

