SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.70. 76,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,711. SLM has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SLM stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

