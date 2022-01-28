Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Shares of Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 66368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$71.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.39.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Small Pharma (CVE:DMT)

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

