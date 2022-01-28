SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

CWYUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CWYUF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.81. 4,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,333. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.17. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.