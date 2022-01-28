Smithfield Trust Co Buys 3,030 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

