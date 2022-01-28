Smithfield Trust Co Invests $98,000 in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 919.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

PLXP opened at $5.51 on Friday. PLx Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $151.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 4.41.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 560.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

PLXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

