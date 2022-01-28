Smithfield Trust Co Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SOXS opened at $5.72 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

