Smithfield Trust Co Sells 1,611 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,233,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 275,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 86,128 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,589.6% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 64,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 60,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY opened at $84.92 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.90 and a 1-year high of $86.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.