SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp (NYSE:FLYA) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in January

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp (NYSE:FLYA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FLYA remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07. SOAR Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

About SOAR Technology Acquisition

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

