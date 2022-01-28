Socorro Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Socorro Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Garmin comprises about 3.2% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $118.84. 2,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.48. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.59 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

