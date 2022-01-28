Socorro Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,115 shares during the quarter. Cousins Properties accounts for about 2.6% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.