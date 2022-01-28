SOMESING (SSX) Price Hits $0.0414 on Major Exchanges

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $108.60 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00048776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,456.35 or 0.06641838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00053806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,007.53 or 1.00066183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00052023 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,109,664 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

