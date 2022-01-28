South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Announces Earnings Results

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $501.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

