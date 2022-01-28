Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share.

LUV opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -856.40, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.72.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.