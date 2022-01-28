Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Update

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 6,825.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 277.0 days.

Shares of Spark Power Group stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Spark Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

