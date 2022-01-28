SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.66

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.66 and last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 10802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 30,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

