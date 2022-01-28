Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

SPB stock opened at $87.95 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $75.42 and a 52-week high of $107.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

