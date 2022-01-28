Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Spirit AeroSystems has decreased its dividend by 91.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Spirit AeroSystems has a dividend payout ratio of 1.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to earn ($0.44) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -9.1%.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPR. started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

