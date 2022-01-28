Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

STXB stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. 1,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,158. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $468.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STXB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STXB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 35.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 65.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 52.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

