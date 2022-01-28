Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,428,000 after acquiring an additional 463,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,605,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,485,000 after purchasing an additional 146,729 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,340,000 after purchasing an additional 579,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after purchasing an additional 224,534 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.