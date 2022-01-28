Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. Sprout Social reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $5.98 on Friday, hitting $63.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,890. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.04 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $716,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $40,661.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,623 shares of company stock valued at $16,061,310. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

