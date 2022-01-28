SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO Sells $541,817.54 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SPS Commerce stock traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.07. 166,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,466. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $72,020,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6,989.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 220,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 92.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,186 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPSC. JMP Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.