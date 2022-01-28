Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Square comprises approximately 3.1% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Square by 14.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of Square by 8.0% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Square by 35.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.37. 192,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,753,138. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.60. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,265 shares of company stock worth $6,979,167. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.