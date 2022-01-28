Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $230.00. The stock had previously closed at $111.00, but opened at $107.60. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Square shares last traded at $108.50, with a volume of 144,533 shares.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $1,240,618.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,265 shares of company stock worth $6,979,167 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Square by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after purchasing an additional 64,532 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.60. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

