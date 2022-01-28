Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $230.00. The stock had previously closed at $111.00, but opened at $107.60. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Square shares last traded at $108.50, with a volume of 144,533 shares.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.
In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $1,240,618.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,265 shares of company stock worth $6,979,167 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.60. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
