Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on shares of Stabilus in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on shares of Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of Stabilus in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Shares of ETR STM opened at €60.90 ($69.20) on Wednesday. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €56.95 ($64.72) and a fifty-two week high of €72.55 ($82.44). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.