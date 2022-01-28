StakedZEN (STZEN) Price Reaches $46.73 on Top Exchanges

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. StakedZEN has a total market cap of $751,145.16 and approximately $480.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakedZEN coin can now be bought for $46.73 or 0.00128508 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, StakedZEN has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.61 or 0.06486630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00052914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,364.86 or 1.00010417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00051195 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,075 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakedZEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakedZEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

