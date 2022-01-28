Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target Increased to GBX 590 by Analysts at Barclays

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 590 ($7.96) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($7.15) to GBX 580 ($7.83) in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $15.13.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

