Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target Increased to GBX 590 by Analysts at Barclays

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 590 ($7.96) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($7.15) to GBX 580 ($7.83) in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $15.13.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

