Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $168.83

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $168.83 and last traded at $168.83, with a volume of 2238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.58.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.