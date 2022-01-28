StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 430,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 303,048 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in StealthGas were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.11 on Friday. StealthGas Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.37.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

