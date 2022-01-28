Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of STLD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.46. 134,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,078. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. FMR LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after buying an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 172.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after buying an additional 871,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after buying an additional 776,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

