Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STZHF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of STZHF traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.97. 76,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,842. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

