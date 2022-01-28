Stephens Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $45.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.55.

NYSE:SLB opened at $38.86 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,842,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after acquiring an additional 362,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

