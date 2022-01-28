STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1,624.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,354,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STE opened at $215.16 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.23. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

