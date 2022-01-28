Stifel Nicolaus Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $450.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $440.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $14.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.52. 21,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $411.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its position in KLA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

