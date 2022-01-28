STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($49.43) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €48.56 ($55.18).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €40.57 ($46.10) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.22. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.