Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Put Options (NYSE:IVAN)

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,739 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 131% compared to the typical volume of 1,185 put options.

Shares of NYSE IVAN opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $75,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

