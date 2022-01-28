Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Call Options (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,774 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 630% compared to the average volume of 380 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

FLWS opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

