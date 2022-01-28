Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $59.17 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

SYBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $104,510.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 216.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares during the period. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

